Pacers Notes: Tyrese Haliburton Status, Johnny Furphy Demotion, Possible Trade
The Indiana Pacers have been steadily finding their rhythm in the 2024-25 NBA season. They currently hold the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-18 record.
After a somewhat inconsistent start to the season, the Pacers have shown improvement, winning four of their last five games.
All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who continues to excel as both a scorer and playmaker, the team has been playing with increased confidence and efficiency on both ends of the floor.
With momentum on their side, Indiana is looking to build on its recent success as it prepares to face the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.
Consistency and maintaining their defensive intensity will be crucial as the Pacers aim to climb higher in the standings and solidify their playoff position.
The Pacers have a lot going on. They are in the thick of wanting to bolster their roster and are involved in a ton of other events involving their squad.
Here are some stories to get you caught up with Indiana (click the title to see the entire story).
