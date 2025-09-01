Pacers Notes: Tyrese Haliburton Talks Injury, Indiana Predicted to Contend, More
Amid his Achilles injury recovery, Tyrese Haliburton spoke about his recovery process, which is just getting started.
Haliburton addressed his decision to play in Game 7 of the NBA Finals despite a severe calf injury, which ended up becoming a full Achilles tear.
The Pacers' superstar needed to make a tough decision regarding his career: either sit out the crucial game and avoid a devastating injury, or play through the pain and risk a more serious injury.
He opened up about whether he regretted his decision considering how things ended for him.
In other news, Indiana is predicted to contend next season despite missing Haliburton. The team is returning several key players, and the coaching staff is staying intact, providing a good amount of continuity and chemistry.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):
Does Tyrese Haliburton Regret Playing in Game He Tore Achilles? Pacers Star Answers
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Was Told to 'Shut it Down' After Injury in Playoffs Before Achilles Tear
Pacers Predicted to Remain in Playoff Contention Without Tyrese Haliburton
Pacers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.