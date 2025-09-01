Pacers Notes: Tyrese Haliburton Talks Injury, Indiana Predicted to Contend, More

All Pacers

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles the ball defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) and forward Chet Holmgren (7) in the second quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Amid his Achilles injury recovery, Tyrese Haliburton spoke about his recovery process, which is just getting started.

Haliburton addressed his decision to play in Game 7 of the NBA Finals despite a severe calf injury, which ended up becoming a full Achilles tear.

The Pacers' superstar needed to make a tough decision regarding his career: either sit out the crucial game and avoid a devastating injury, or play through the pain and risk a more serious injury.

He opened up about whether he regretted his decision considering how things ended for him.

In other news, Indiana is predicted to contend next season despite missing Haliburton. The team is returning several key players, and the coaching staff is staying intact, providing a good amount of continuity and chemistry.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):

Does Tyrese Haliburton Regret Playing in Game He Tore Achilles? Pacers Star Answers

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Was Told to 'Shut it Down' After Injury in Playoffs Before Achilles Tear

Pacers Predicted to Remain in Playoff Contention Without Tyrese Haliburton

