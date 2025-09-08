Pacers Notes: Tyrese Haliburton Talks Kawhi Leonard Drama, Shouts Out Brock Purdy, More
Indiana Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton jokingly responded to Mark Ingram II when asked about NBA star Kawhi Leonard's scandal.
“Tell them to find me too!” Haliburton said after Inrgram asked if he could hook him up with a similar situation.
Haliburton also shouted out San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who also went to Iowa State.
“It’s really cool. We came in to school here together," Haliburton said. "In the summers it was just the football and basketball teams [offseason training], so we got to know each other pretty well through there. It’s been really cool to see him have the success he’s been having. We still stay in touch quite often. The success that we’re having for our university means the world I think to everybody so it’s really cool.”
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):
Pacers Insider Predicts Young Guard Will Take Big Leap This Season
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Responds to Kawhi Leonard Scandal
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Shouts Out 49ers QB Brock Purdy
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Reacts to Devastating Caitlin Clark Injury News
Pacers' Depth Chart Outlook After Summer of Change
2 Pacers Stars on Cusp of All-Star Breakouts in 2025-26
Pacers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI