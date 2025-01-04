Pacers Notes: Tyrese Haliburton Trade Idea, Carlisle Criticizes Team, Title Odds Drop
The expectations were high for the Indiana Pacers this season given their excellent performance last season. However, things haven't necessarily gone to plan.
Indiana is now sitting in eighth place and many of its players, including star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, are not playing as consistently as they did last year.
This has prompted a wild trade idea that sees Indiana trading Haliburton to the San Antonio Spurs for Keldon Johnson, Stephon Castle, Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley, and a ton of draft picks.
Additionally, head coach Rick Carlisle called the Pacers out over turnovers even though they dominated in a game against the Miami Heat.
Here are some stories that you may have missed and can help you catch up on everything about the Pacers:
