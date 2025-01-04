All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Tyrese Haliburton Trade Idea, Carlisle Criticizes Team, Title Odds Drop

Jan 2, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) passes the ball as Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) closes innduring the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
The expectations were high for the Indiana Pacers this season given their excellent performance last season. However, things haven't necessarily gone to plan.

Indiana is now sitting in eighth place and many of its players, including star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, are not playing as consistently as they did last year.

This has prompted a wild trade idea that sees Indiana trading Haliburton to the San Antonio Spurs for Keldon Johnson, Stephon Castle, Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley, and a ton of draft picks.

Additionally, head coach Rick Carlisle called the Pacers out over turnovers even though they dominated in a game against the Miami Heat.

