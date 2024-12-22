Pacers Notes: Wild Trade Ideas, Possible Rotation Changes, Plans For Frontcourt Help
The Indiana Pacers have started to pick things up over the past few games and they seem to have found their edge. After a big win over the Phoenix Suns, star guard Tyrese Haliburton spoke out against any doubters of the team.
Indiana also saw some wild trade ideas be mentioned. Additionally, one of the Pacers guards could see his minutes slashed in the rotation.
Here are some stories about the Pacers that you may have missed:
Pacers Trade Idea Sees Them Land $160M Star Wing
Pacers Guard Could See Rotation Minutes Slashed Due to Specific Reason
Pacers' Rick Carlisle Offers Blunt Statement About Upcoming Tough Stretch of Games
Multi-Time NBA Champion Could Help Pacers Bolster Frontcourt in Trade
Pacers Select Duke Sharpshooter in NBA 2025 NBA Mock Draft
Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Reveals How Indiana Regained It's 'Edge'
Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Pacers Land Sharpshooting Star Wing
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Slams Doubters Following Big Win Over Suns
Pacers Forward Unpacks Biggest Reason For Recent Winning Ways
Blockbuster Trade Idea, Haliburton Fires Back, Indiana Regains 'Edge'