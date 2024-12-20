All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Wild Trade Proposal, Major Injury Update, 2025 Mock Draft

Matt Levine

Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Indiana Pacers have been one of the more frustrating teams in the NBA this season. After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago, Indiana hasn't been able to live up to the hype that has surrounded them.

The team is expected to be active at the trade deadline as they look for more postseason success. If the Pacers can upgrade this team, it could go a long way in terms of their overall contention.

Here are some stories that you may have missed about the Pacers:

Wild Trade Proposal Sends Pacers $39M Star Guard

Pacers Provide Massive Injury Update on Key Guard

Pacers Rival Looking to Trade Star Center, Could Indiana Get Involved?

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Receives Heavy Praise From Suns Star Ahead of Matchup

Pacers Potential Trade Target Reportedly Taken Off The Market

Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Unpacks How Newly Acquired Center Directly Impacts Winning

Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Pacers Land Zion Williamson For Large Haul

Published
Matt Levine
MATT LEVINE

Matt earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Management from Louisiana State University in 2021. He was born and raised in the Los Angeles area, covering all Southern California sports in his career.

Home/News