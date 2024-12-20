Pacers Notes: Wild Trade Proposal, Major Injury Update, 2025 Mock Draft
The Indiana Pacers have been one of the more frustrating teams in the NBA this season. After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago, Indiana hasn't been able to live up to the hype that has surrounded them.
The team is expected to be active at the trade deadline as they look for more postseason success. If the Pacers can upgrade this team, it could go a long way in terms of their overall contention.
Here are some stories that you may have missed about the Pacers:
Wild Trade Proposal Sends Pacers $39M Star Guard
Pacers Provide Massive Injury Update on Key Guard
Pacers Rival Looking to Trade Star Center, Could Indiana Get Involved?
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Receives Heavy Praise From Suns Star Ahead of Matchup
Pacers Potential Trade Target Reportedly Taken Off The Market
Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Unpacks How Newly Acquired Center Directly Impacts Winning
Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Pacers Land Zion Williamson For Large Haul