Pacers' Obi Toppin Has Strong Message on Tyrese Haliburton Playing Through Injury
The Indiana Pacers blew out the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Obi Toppin was the leading scorer for the Pacers, pouring in 20 points.
Toppin was one of six Pacers players to score in double figures in this game. He was fantastic off the bench, and the Pacers needed him to be. He has turned into a key member of this team.
Tyrese Haliburton gave it a go despite being injured. He has a calf strain, but still managed to play 23 minutes and put up 14 points in those limited minutes.
Haliburton didn't need to play much in the second half, so that certainly helps him for Game 7. Just having him out there in Game 6 helped the Pacers' psyche.
Following the Game 6 victory, Toppin was asked by Scott Van Pelt about what it meant for them to have Haliburton out there on the floor.
“He led us to a win. He's a soldier. He's not going to let no little injury hold him back from playing in the Finals and helping this team win. He's helped us get to this point, and he's going to keep going until he can't.”
When the best player on the team guts out an injury and plays as well as he did, that helps everyone else play a little harder. It was an inspirational effort from Haliburton.
Indiana shouldn't expect Haliburton to score a bunch of points on Sunday. He is still clearly hobbled because of the injury. He doesn't have the same explosiveness that he normally does.
This will be the first Game 7 in the NBA Finals since 2016 when Cleveland took down Golden State on the road. That's what the Pacers are looking to accomplish: winning a Game 7 on the road.
Haliburton is going to have to be a factor in this game. He can't be a zero out there. But if the game on Sunday gets close, Haliburton will rise to the occasion as he has done so many times this postseason.
