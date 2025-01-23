Pacers' Obi Toppin Makes Massive Announcement in Paris
The Indiana Pacers decided to run it back with their roster from a year ago. That roster made the Eastern Conference Finals.
Had they been more apt at closing games, they may have had a shot to make the NBA Finals. Instead, they were swept by the Boston Celtics, despite holding fourth-quarter leads in three of the four games.
One of the big reasons why they were so good last year is the play of their bench. They had the highest-scoring bench in the NBA.
Obi Toppin was a big part of that bench. He ended up playing the best basketball of his career, averaging career-highs in pretty much every category possible.
Read more: How to Watch Pacers vs Spurs Paris Game
Toppin and the rest of the Pacers are in Paris ahead of a two-game set with the San Antonio Spurs. It will essentially be two road games for Indiana with how pro-Spurs the crowd is likely to be with Victor Wembanyama on their roster.
Ahead of the first game, Toppin made an incredibly exciting announcement. He announced his engagement.
Toppin has decided to tie the knot with his girlfriend. It's hard to be in a more romantic setting to pop the question than to be in Paris.
It's a very happy time for Toppin in his life to do this. The rest of his teammates are extremely happy for him as well.
The Pacers are hoping that this will give him a little extra juice on the court when he plays against the Spurs. He has been one of their best players off the bench yet again this season.
More Pacers news: Pacers Predicted to Part Ways With Myles Turner For $24M Forward
Toppin is someone who Indiana loves on the court and off the court. The trade to bring him in before last season is looking better and better.
So far this season, Toppin has played up to the contract extension that he signed in the offseason. His speed is something that the Pacers love off the bench.
Toppin has averaged 10 points, four rebounds, and 1.6 assists so far this season. He is also shooting 54 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from three.
More Indiana Pacers news: Pacers Predicted to Target Highly Coveted Center in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Pacers Part With Bennedict Mathurin For Incredible Haul
For more Indiana Pacers news and notes, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.