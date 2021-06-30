Pacers Officially Introduce Rick Carlisle As Head Coach

The Indiana Pacers held a zoom media availability for new head coach Rick Carlisle on Wednesday.

The Indiana Pacers officially introduced new head coach Rick Carlisle to the media on Wednesday afternoon over zoom.

Carlisle is in his third stop as a coach in Indiana as he originally was the head coach of the Pacers from 2003-07 (and assistant coach from 1997-2000) and he's spent the last 13 seasons in Dallas as the head coach of the Mavericks.

In a Tweet below, the Pacers shared a quote from Carlisle on Wednesday.

