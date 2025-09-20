Pacers’ Pascal Siakam Gets Honest About Adjusting to Tyrese Haliburton Injury
The Indiana Pacers are trying to adjust their lineup for this season with Tyrese Haliburton missing the entire season. Tearing his Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the NBA Finals was a horrible thing for him and the franchise.
All-Star forward Pascal Siakam will now be the best player on the roster for this season. He was arguably the most consistent player for the Pacers last season.
With Haliburton out, Siakam is going to have a lot more on his shoulders. He recently talked about that feeling heading into this year.
Pacers forward Pascal Siakam revealed his thoughts about the team after the Tyrese Haliburton injury
While talking to his teammates during a private workout (and being documented by a camera crew), Siakam let everyone on the roster know what it would take to succeed in a year without Haliburton.
"Going into the season, we know what Coach wants. At the end of the day, we got to be able to treat this year a little bit like, look at the team, and see what we need. Not everybody's going to go score 20 points," Siakam said. "Drew [Andrew Nembhard] is going to be the main point guard now. Who's going to guard the best player? Just find ways to help the team win."
Siakam understands that the team is going to look much different than what it looks like with Haliburton available. He wants everyone to do the little things that add up to winning.
The Pacers must make all of the winning plays that other teams don't
Indiana is still a very talented team, even without Haliburton at the controls. Still, they have to make sure that they play every single game with a high level of effort.
That effort could be what separates them from the other teams that they play. Siakam realizes that, especially having won a championship before. He's seen what it takes to win a title.
Siakam has no issue not being the leading scorer on a night-to-night basis. He will do whatever it takes to get a win, even if it means someone else takes that mantle.
Last season, Siakam averaged 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. He shot 51.9 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
