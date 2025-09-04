Pacers' Pascal Siakam Makes Exciting Announcement
Indiana Pacers star Pascal Siakam is coming off a fantastic year.
The forward out of Cameroon was integral in leading the Pacers to an Eastern Conference title (where he was the Eastern Conference Finals MVP). The team was one game away from capturing the NBA Championship — and that was in large part due to Siakam's prowess on the court.
Siakam made the All-Star team and was by all accounts one of the most versatile forwards in basketball. Skilled, gritty, and highly energetic, Siakam truly has emerged as one of the best power forwards in the sport.
While he plays in Indianapolis, Siakam forever has ties to the country of Canada. He was drafted by the Toronto Raptors in 2016. With the franchise, he made two All-Star teams and helped the team win the 2019 title. Nearly a decade after coming to Canada, Siakam recently was awarded with a special honor by one of its prominent universities.
This week, Siakam was awarded an honorary doctorate degree from the University of New Brunswick. This honor stems from Siakam's foundation, PS43, pairing with Dell Technologies, to educate students about data science and analytical breakdowns through the sport of basketball.
His positive influence on a host of kids from 10-18 years of age led to Siakam earning this prestigious distinction. His foundation has also sponsored scholarships for many Cameroonians to study at UNB. with focuses on chemical engineering and computer science.
Much of Siakam's motivation was done in honor of his late father — a man who pushed the ideals and significance of education in a big way.
The connection Siakam still holds with the country of Canada is also special. While Siakam was born in Cameroon and lives in the United States, there was a large chunk of his formative life where Canada raised him.
Having come off such a special year personally and professionally, Siakam now has the unenviable task in leading the Pacers without point guard Tyrese Haliburton. Siakam's role as the primary scorer will be highlighted further, and in terms of on-the-court leadership, Siakam will unquestionably be the guy his teammates look to for support.
The Pacers begin the 2025-26 preseason schedule on Oct. 7 versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Indiana's first regular season contest occurs on Oct. 23 versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.
