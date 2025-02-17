Pacers' Pascal Siakam Reacts to Controversial New All-Star Game Format
The NBA put out a new format for the All-Star Game this weekend and the results were mixed. A good portion of fans weren't too happy with the format while many of the players seemed to enjoy it.
However, Indiana Pacers star Pascal Siakam didn't seem to be one of them. The forward reflected on the format, calling it "a lot going on" in the game.
"I can't evaluate it. I don't know. It was OK. Then there were times there was alot going on. I feel like one game maybe, but two games. There was alot of sitting around."
Many of the players felt that all the interruptions that were taking place didn't help things. The entire event felt like a poorly run show rather than a basketball game.
Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum also weighed in on the game, including his take on the interruptions that kept taking place.
“The format was cool,” Tatum said. “I think the toughest part, they stopped the game to do the presentation while we were kind of halfway through it. We were sitting down for 20 minutes, whatever it was. It was kind of tough to get back into the game after that.”
Most fans said that this was one of the worst All-Star games in history and they called for a return to the original structure. But with the All-Star Game now in the rearview mirror, the players and teams can look ahead to the remainder of the regular season.
Indiana currently sits in fourth place within the Eastern Conference standings and they are looking to get back to the playoffs. While they have a good chance to reach the postseason, the Pacers want to return to the Eastern Conference Finals but win the series this time around.
The entire team is motivated to win this season and they have looked fairly formidable at different times this year. It will take a total team effort for Indiana to win the Eastern Conference but they did gain some valuable experience last season.
