Pacers' Pascal Siakam Reveals Honest Feelings on 'Special' Playoff Journey
After starting out the season with a 10-15 record, the Indiana Pacers roared back to become the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
A significant reason for that success is power forward Pascal Siakam, who has averaged 20.2 points, 6.9 total rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game across 78 games in his first full season with the team. He was also named to his third All-Star team this season.
Needless to say, Siakam is proud of what the team has accomplished.
More Pacers: Pacers Must Exploit Bucks Big Weakness to Advance
"I just want to have success. More importantly, just have success for this team," Siakam said in a video posted to social media. "Just knowing that we've had such a crazy journey and adding me to everything has been really helpful. And I hope that the city, the state, like, they deserve, like, a win.
"So I think, for me, that's what I'm thinking about going through this. Like, just wanting to win, not only for myself and my family, but, like, for the organization, for my teammates."
"It's such a good organization and everything that I've seen so far, man, it's been just... It's just love, you know. And it seems cliché, but it makes a difference. Knowing that an organization has your back."
More Pacers: Stats Show Pacers Can Repeat Last Year's Playoff Success
Siakam first joined the Pacers last season when he was traded from the Toronto Raptors, who selected him with the 27th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.
With Toronto, Siakam would take home numerous accolades, including NBA Most Improved Player, All-NBA Second Team in 2020, All-NBA Third Team in 2022, and the NBA Championship in 2019.
Siakam joined Indiana halfway through last season and made an immediate impact on the team. He averaged 21.3 points, 7.8 total rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game.
Siakam was an integral part of the Pacers' Cinderella Eastern Conference Finals run, averaging 21.6 points, 7.5 total rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.4 blocks across 17 games.
Now, Siakam is looking to bring that same skill and success against the Bucks yet again. And given his love for Indiana, there's no doubt he'll be at his best.
More Pacers: Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Says 2025 Team Has Major Upside
Best Moments From Pacers vs Bucks Rivalry Ahead of Playoff Rematch
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, head on over to Indiana Pacers on SI.