Pacers' Pascal Siakam Sends 7-Word Message to Fans After NBA Finals Clinch
The Indiana Pacers are officially heading to the NBA Finals.
After taking down the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, Indiana has now clinched a spot to go after a title. The team will be facing off against the Oklahoma City Thunder for the right to be called NBA champions.
More Pacers news: Top 5 Pacers Ever: Tyrese Haliburton Cements Legacy With NBA Finals Clinch
After winning Game 6, the Pacers naturally celebrated the NBA Finals berth. But star Pascal Siakam understands that the job isn't finished just yet.
The Eastern Conference Finals MVP sent a seven-word message to the fans, showing his mindset before the NBA Finals kicks off.
"We got four more, we are hungry.", he said.
Siakam won a title with the Toronto Raptors, so he knows what it takes to win. The Pacers have benefited from having Siakam around, and the team has gained a new perspective on how to approach everything.
Following the NBA Finals clinch, Siakam also broke down his NBA journey and how he has dealt with everything that has come his way. The veteran has seen ups and downs along the way, but is grateful for it all.
"I'm happy, I'm blessed man. It's been a crazy journey. A lot of ups and downs. I know I'm not, you know, the guy that everyone is going to talk about a lot and all that stuff and I really don't care about it. I’m just a young kid from Cameroon that moved to the U.S. when I was 18 years and gave everything to the game of basketball. I just work every single day. I don't cheat the work.", Siakam said.
Siakam is one of the biggest reasons why the Pacers are in the NBA Finals, and the team will be relying on him heavily against the Thunder. If he can perform up to par, the Pacers could have a chance to truly shock the world.
Indiana will now look to keep things going strong when it begins the NBA Finals next week. Game 1 is scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 5, at 8:30 p.m. ET.
More Pacers news: Surprising East Rival Reportedly Expected to Pursue Pacers' Myles Turner
Pacers Star Named 'Face of NBA' by Surprising Source
Gilbert Arenas Takes Major Shot at Pacers Star Amid Playoffs
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, head on over to Indiana Pacers on SI.