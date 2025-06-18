Pacers' Playoff Star TJ McConnell Has Strong Message on Elimination Game
As the Indiana Pacers get ready for the crucial Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team is attempting to stave off elimination in the game. This Pacers team has fallen to a 3-2 series deficit entering this contest, but luckily for them, the game will be played at home.
For the first time this postseason, the Pacers are facing elimination and will need a total team effort heading into the game. But the Pacers may be forced to play the game without star guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Haliburton suffered a serious calf injury during Game 5 of the series and was seen limping after the contest. Currently, he is listed as a game-time decision, and his status remains very much up in the air.
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said that the team was preparing not to have him for the crucial game, meaning that others would need to step up. One of those players would need to be point guard T.J. McConnell, who would likely take over as the starting guard.
McConnell had a strong message about the elimination game that Indiana is facing.
"It's give everything you have. That's what all of us are going to do."
The Pacers have been a connected team all season long, and they will be relying on that fact in Game 6. Many people have counted them out throughout the postseason, and the team has battled through it all.
But the possibility of Haliburton not being on the court would make things even tougher for the Pacers. Indiana is going to need a full team effort if it wants to avoid elimination and force a Game 7 back in Oklahoma City.
The Pacers will also need the fans to be as loud as ever in Game 6, helping them to throw off the Thunder. Indiana has shown out for this team throughout the playoff run, and the Pacers will need it to happen one more time.
Game 6 between the two sides is scheduled to tip off on Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.
