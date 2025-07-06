Pacers Plummet Shockingly Low in Latest NBA Power Rankings After Finals
The Indiana Pacers fell from ninth to16th in CBS Sports' Too-early NBA Power Rankings ahead of the 2025-26 season.
The Pacers have taken two massive hits to next season, with All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton's tragic Achilles injury in the NBA Finals and more recently Myles Turner's decision to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks rather than returning to Indiana.
Haliburton will miss most — if not all — of the 2025-26 season, leaving the Pacers without their offense's catalyst, and have made no signings in free agency to make up for it, leaving T.J. McConnell to fill his shoes.
Turner, unlike Haliburton, will not be coming back next season, and leaves a much bigger hole for the Pacers to fill. The most likely person to fill the Turner-sized hole in the Pacers frontcourt is Isaiah Jackson, though the Pacers still have the opportunity to re-sign Thomas Bryant, who is currently a free agent.
The Pacers proved the importance of depth last season during their underdog run to the Finals, and they will need to prove it once again without two of their best players for the beginning of the season.
"Look, if any team showed the importance of depth and next-man-up, it was the Pacers, but it's a lot to ask to remain competitive with Haliburton likely to miss the entire season," reads the article.
With a rather stark pool of centers left in free agency, the Pacers will need to make their move sooner rather than later if they are to remain competitive in the East next season. The Pacers have a respectable amount of cap space and the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, so they still have the opportunity to make a meaningful move before the market dries up.
The Pacers also own all of their first round draft picks through 2031, so they could strike a deal using their abundance of draft capital if it comes down to it.
No matter what the Pacers do to attempt to stay in contention, they will need to act fast with the number of available players dwindling.
