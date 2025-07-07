All Pacers

Pacers Post Thank You Message for Myles Turner After Shocking Exit

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) reacts in the first quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers posted a "Thank You" directed toward Myles Turner after he left the team in free agency.

Turner signed with the Milwaukee Bucks for more than $100 million. His new deal runs for four seasons and includes a 15% trade kicker, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

NBA experts pegged Turner to re-sign and stay in Indiana over the offseason, but he ended up taking the Bucks offer instead.

Now that the NBA moratorium has ended, the move was officially announced, and the Pacers made the following statement on X: "10 years in the Blue & Gold. Thank you Myles Turner for all the memories on and off the floor.

They also posted a tribute video for Turner:

Last season, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 1.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 39.6% from deep on 5.5 attempts. He averaged two blocks per game as well.

Turner provides floor spacing and rim protection — two of the most sought-after qualities in a center.

The Pacers already made a move to replace their former big man. They traded for Jay Huff from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Huff offers a similar profile with a lower cost, but he isn't the same caliber of Turner.

Star Tyrese Haliburton is out for the entire upcoming season, which makes next year a "gap year" for the franchise.

With most of the team's core returning, a trip to the playoffs is in the cards in a weakened Eastern Conference — especially with coach Rick Carlisle at the helm. But the Pacers lack the offensive creativity to make another title push.

By the time Haliburton comes back, however, the Pacers will need to find out if Huff is a long-term answer at center. Haliburton's game revolves around having a floor spacing, lob-catching center.

Turner used to fill that role, but now Indiana needs to have another big with that profile ready for Haliburton's return.

