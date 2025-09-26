Pacers Predicted to Disappoint This Season By NBA Insider
The Indiana Pacers made an unlikely run to the NBA Finals last season on the backs of Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. Siakam may have been the most consistent player for the Pacers.
Haliburton was the best player and the most clutch player. Unfortunately, his torn Achilles will keep him out of the lineup for the Pacers for the entire season.
Without Haliburton, not a lot of analysts have faith in the Pacers doing much of anything this season. One insider doesn't believe the Pacers will even reach low expectations.
One Insider Takes The Under on Pacers Wins This Season
John Hollinger of The Athletic doesn't believe that the Pacers are going to surpass expectations this season. He is taking the under on the Pacers winning 38.5 games.
"Indiana won 50 games last season and came on like gangbusters at the end, but the uncompensated loss of two of the three best players from last year’s NBA finalists likely relegates Indiana to a much lower place in the standings."
Hollinger believes that the Pacers will likely hover around .500 as their best-case scenario this season.
"As near as I can tell, the basic case for Indiana to stay .500-ish this year is some combination of the Pacers being relatively deep last year, faith that the team usually finds solutions to roster holes and Rick Carlisle being a warlock."
Without Haliburton, it is going to be tough for the Pacers to play with the same kind of tempo that they did last season. That temp on offense is what made them so hard to deal with.
The Pacers Feel They Can Still Compete This Season
Even without Haliburton, the Pacers still believe that they can compete in the playoffs this season. They are still one of the deepest teams in the NBA.
Haliburton is a top ten player in the league, so he certainly will be missed. Replacing his production is going to be hard. Yet, the Pacers believe that the depth they have will allow them to still make the playoffs.
Last season, Haliburton averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game. The rest of the team will have to pick up that production.
