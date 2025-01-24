Pacers Predicted to Land $20M Center in Blockbuster Deal
The Indiana Pacers are one of the teams that a lot of teams are eyeing as the trade deadline approaches. One trade proposal would see them get a center to help them down the stretch. According to Newsweek's Matt Levine, here is the trade:
Pacers receive: Nikola Vucevic
Bulls receive: Clint Capela, Isaiah Jackson, and a 2025 first-round draft pick
Hawks receive: Obi Toppin, Talen Horton-Tucker, a 2025 second-round draft pick, and a 2030 second-round draft pick
Vucevic is one of the most coveted players on the trade market. It's not even fully clear if he is available. The Bulls haven't indicated one way or the other.
The Pacers might lose Myles Turner in free agency. While they are expected to bring him back, there is no guarantee that it will happen.
Vucevic continues to show how effective he is on the offensive end of the court. Pairing him with someone like Tyrese Haliburton would make them even more dangerous on offense.
For the Bulls, they get a younger center from the Hawks and the Pacers to figure out the future of their own center spot. The first-round pick helps as they try to reset their expectations as a franchise.
Atlanta would get one of the most effective bench players in the league in Obi Toppin. As a lob threat, he would pair perfectly with Trae Young.
If the Pacers wanted to take a big swing in the trade market to make a run this season, they could do worse than adding Vucevic. He is a dynamic offensive player and a fantastic rebounder.
Indiana has struggled to rebound the ball for the last few years. It has been one of their biggest weaknesses. Vucevic would help fix that.
There is some concern about trading for a 34-year-old center when they don't have a younger one waiting behind him to take the future of the position.
With someone as good as him, the trade could make it worth it if the Pacers think they could win big this season. This would certainly be a win-now move.
Vucevic is averaging 20.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game this season.
