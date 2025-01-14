Pacers Predicted to Land $22M Star Forward
Despite being in the midst of a six-game win streak, and taking down the team with the best record in the NBA, the Indiana Pacers have work to do.
Indiana took down the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday 108-93 in a convincing road victory.
Andrew Nembhard led the way in scoring with 19 in an efficient 7-11 shooting night adding two steals and four assists while Pascal Siakam added 18 points and nine rebounds.
In a top-heavy Eastern Conference, they sit at 22-18 which is good for the No. 5 seed., but there are still moves to make if they want to be seen as a serious contender.
In this trade proposal from Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, the Pacers acquire an absolute bucket to help out the offense.
Brooklyn Nets Receive: F Jarace Walker, SF Aaron Nesmith, C Isaiah Jackson, 2025 second-round pick, 2027 second-round pick
Indiana Pacers Receive: F Cameron Johnson
Johnson is having a career year with the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets averaging 19.5 points and three assists per game, both career highs. The sixth-year forward is doing this on 50% shooting from the field, 90% from the line, and all in 32.6 minutes per game which are also the highest marks of his career in each.
With the talent in Indiana, it's very possible that these numbers take a dip, but that is the price of turning a really good team into a contender.
Indiana gives up quite a haul, but the question looms as if this is a necessary step to take towards being taken seriously in the East.
Walker, the No. 8 pick in the 2023 draft has a lot of potential and will benefit off of a move to a rebuilding team where he can be more of a focal point, without the shadow of Siakam in the way.
Isaiah Jackson is out for the season, but turned 23 years old on Friday. He is still super young and can benefit the Nets' youth-movement during their rebuild.
Aaron Nesmith is ramping up to make a return from injury, despite being out since early November. He was considered one of the Pacers' building blocks since his breakout 2022-23 season, but if Indiana really is in win-now mode, they may have to part ways with the 25-year-old.
The Pacers play the Cavaliers once again on Jan. 14, but this time at home in Indianapolis.
