Pacers Predicted to Land $60M Center in Blockbuster Trade
The Indiana Pacers have been on a roll of late, winning eight of their last 10 games overall. It has seen them completely shoot up the standings in the Eastern Conference, now holding a record of 24-19.
Due to this, the Pacers have positioned themselves to possibly make a big splash ahead of the upcoming NBA trade deadline. With only a few short weeks left until the trade deadline, the Pacers have plenty of options to improve the roster before the postseason.
In this new trade scenario, the Pacers add an experienced center to help them solidify their frontcourt. The deal would be between the Pacers and the rival New York Knicks, landing Mitchell Robinson in Indiana.
Using the Spotrac trade machine, here is what a deal could look like between the two sides:
Pacers receive: Mitchell Robinson and a 2026 second-round draft pick
Knicks receive: Jarace Walker and Isaiah Jackson
Landing Robinson could be huge for the Pacers and give them another legitimate centerpiece to use. Pairing him alongside Myles Turner could help Indiana be much more formidable throughout the remainder of the NBA season.
Turner will be a free agent at the end of the year and could leave this summer. While the Pacers do want to retain him, there is no guarantee that they will be able to do so.
Landing Robinson could provide them with some needed insurance at the center position if Turner were to leave. And if he were to stay in Indiana, he and Robinson could man the frontcourt moving forward.
Robinson is under contract for $12.9 million next season, giving the Pacers some options. His presence inside could be nice for the Pacers and New York has been looking to trade him for some time.
While the team sides may be hesitant to deal with each other due to their rivalry, this trade could be a win-win for each team. New York would get a high-upside player in Walker and Jackson could replace Robinson in the lineup when he returns from injury next year.
It remains to be seen what the Pacers will do but it seems they could be active at the trade deadline.
