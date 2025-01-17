Pacers Predicted to Part Ways With $29M Guard For Star Center
The Indiana Pacers are on a massive roll right now, winning eight of their last ten games overall. Indiana has battled back after a very poor start to the season and they now sit tied for sixth place within the Eastern Conference standings.
As we approach the NBA trade deadline in a few weeks, the Pacers have put themselves in a prime position to make a big move. While some may argue to not mess with the flow of things, Indiana should look to add some extra firepower to the team.
In this new trade idea, the Pacers bolster their frontcourt by bringing in one of the more highly-coveted names on the trade market. The deal would be between the Pacers and Utah Jazz, landing Walker Kessler in Indiana.
Using the Spotrac trade machine and abiding by the new CBA restrictions in place, here is what a deal could look like between the teams:
Pacers receive: Walker Kessler and Jordan Clarkson
Jazz receive: Bennedict Mathurin, Obi Toppin, a 2025 first-round draft pick, and a 2027 first-round pick swap
This would be quite the amount to part with for the Pacers but it could be very worth it. Landing Kessler to man the middle alongside Myles Turner would give Indiana one of the best frontcourts around the NBA.
Turner is also scheduled to be a free agent this summer and his return is not guaranteed. While the Pacers would like to retain him, money tends to talk in free agency and there is always a chance that he could walk away.
Adding Kessler would give this team some major insurance in case Turner does bolt this summer. But he could also help them the rest of the year, adding rebounding and defense.
Additionally, Clarkson could provide some extra scoring off the bench for the Pacers, especially with Mathurin being dealt. The veteran can be a microwave scorer for this team and it could come in handy come playoff time.
This deal would be both about the now and the future, with the two players under contract for next season. Kessler would be the big piece here and Indiana could do some serious damage by adding a player like him.
It remains to be seen what the Pacers will end up doing, if they do anything at all, but Indiana has positioned themselves nicely.
