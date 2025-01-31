Pacers Predicted to Part With Aaron Nesmith, Obi Toppin For Incredible Haul
The Indiana Pacers are one of the teams who could end up making a big trade at the trade deadline. This trade proposal from Bleacher Report would see them get one of the biggest names on the trade deadline. This is what the idea looks like:
Indiana Pacers receive: Cameron Johnson
Brooklyn Nets receive: Obi Toppin, Aaron Nesmith, a 2028 first-round pick (top-five protected), and a 2030 first-round pick swap
The Pacers have been linked to Johnson for a while. He is one of the biggest wing names out there on the trade block.
Johnson is someone who can score well and has some length on the defensive side of the court. Johnson needs to keep being able to stay healthy and on the court in order for the Pacers to want him more.
Indiana would have to play Johnson at the small forward spot next to Pascal Siakam. He would be able to give the Pacers another legitimate scorer who can score from anywhere.
Doing this trade would significantly hurt their depth. The Pacers would lose Obi Toppin, who is one of their best players off the bench.
Nesmith has made himself more expendable since he missed most of this year with his injury. Bennedict Mathurin has played well in his stead, so he would be the starter yet again.
For the Nets, Brooklyn would get two first-round picks in this trade, which is what they have reportedly wanted. This would be one of the best options for the Nets if they want two first-round picks for Johnson.
From the Nets' perspective, they would be getting two good players to go along with two first-round picks. It's going to be hard to beat that for just one player.
This might be too much for the Pacers to give up in order to obtain Johnson. He's a good player, but he's not good enough to command two first-round picks and two good players.
Johnson has been averaging 19.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game so far this season.
