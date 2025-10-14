Pacers Predicted to Shockingly Over-Perform Again This Season
The Indiana Pacers could over-perform again in 2025-26 — even without two key starters from their NBA Finals run this past spring and summer.
In a recent projection of all 30 NBA franchises' win totals for this coming season, Kevin Pelton of ESPN employs scoring prognoses from the APBRmetrics forum to predict that Indiana will surpass its anticipated over/under of 38.5 victories from ESPN BET, finishing with "45.9" wins using the fresh formula. Since you can't actually win 45.9 games, let's go ahead and call it 46.
"Even though former Indiana center Myles Turner -- now with the Bucks -- will be difficult to replace, this number [38.5 wins] feels shockingly low," Pelton writes.
The issue, of course, isn't just the absence of Turner's defection to the Milwaukee Bucks for a four-year, $108.9 million salary. The bigger problem is the Achilles tendon rupture incurred by Indiana's best player, two-time All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton, during Game 7 of the Finals. The 6-foot-5 Iowa State product has been ruled out for the entire 2025-26 season already, and former starting shooting guard Andrew Nembhard will now replace him at the point.
"The Pacers were still competitive last season when they were without Tyrese Haliburton," Pelton posits. "And Indiana's replacements at center -- most notably stretch big man Jay Huff -- do rate better than conventional wisdom. I'm not confident Indiana can finish in the same spot in the standings as last season, but I like the Pacers' chances of being better than .500."
