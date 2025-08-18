Pacers Predicted to Shockingly Win More Than 50 Games This Season
What will the 2025-26 Indiana Pacers look like without two-time All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton and 3-and-D starting center Myles Turner?
Haliburton, 25, tore his Achilles tendon during Game 7 of the Pacers' NBA Finals series against the Oklahoma City Thunder with Indiana leading. The Pacers fell apart without him in the contest's second half. And now, they'll be without him for the balance of the 2025-26 season.
Normal starting shooting guard Andrew Nembhard will replace Haliburton, while reserve Benendict Mathurin will supplant Nembhard at the two spot.
Turner, meanwhile, left for a $108.9 million contract from Central Division nemesis the Milwaukee Bucks. Indiana responded to that absence by bringing back injured reserve centers Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman, and trading for floor-spacing big Jay Huff.
In making perhaps the hottest of preseason takes, The Ringer's Matt Dollinger breaks down why he's convinced Indiana can improve on its 50-32 record for 2025-26 — even without Haliburton, the team's best player.
"It’s been nearly two months since Game 7 of the NBA Finals, but it sort of feels like it’s been two years. Pacers fans have been endlessly cycling through the five stages of grief like they’re dopamine-laced Instagram Reels," Dollinger writes. "First, there was denial. There’s no way Tyrese Haliburton actually tore his Achilles, right? Then anger.... Then bargaining. Well, maybe Andrew Nembhard will be just as good as Haliburton. Then depression. Why do I even watch basketball? Then, finally, acceptance. Sigh, T.J. McConnell 4 Life."
"Given the claim I’m about to make, I’m not sure which stage I’m currently in (denial, obviously still denial), but I sort of think the Haliburton-less Pacers could still be extremely pesky this season and could possibly even best the 50 wins that earned them the 4-seed last season," Dollinger notes.
"Outside of Hali, the entire roster that slayed the Bucks, crushed the Cavs, shocked the Knicks, and pushed the Thunder to their absolute limit is back. Losing your franchise star for an entire season is about as crushing as it gets, but when you consider who the Pacers will be plugging in his place, the situation feels a lot lighter (bargaining, obviously bargaining)," Dollinger adds. "Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin are both ready to make the leap—they’re two of the top three favorites to win Most Improved Player next season—and even the most advanced AI machines in the world can’t comprehend how hard McConnell is going to play next season."
Dollinger also has praise for head coach Rick Carlisle and his talented bench.
"This is a deep squad with one of the NBA’s best coaches at the helm, and they’re playing with a massive chip (not chip, unfortunately) on their shoulders. The brand of basketball that fueled the most unlikely Finals run in NBA history isn’t going anywhere. The East is weak, half the league will be playing for 2027, and the Pacers aren’t going to take any nights off. It’s impossible to replicate last postseason’s success, but a regular-season run could be doable."
