Pacers Predicted to Sign Rising Star to $70 Million Extension
The Indiana Pacers were able to make a run to the 2025 NBA Finals on a team built by continuity and chemistry. They didn't have a ton of superstars last season, but they had a lot of really good players.
Kevin Pritchard has done a great job of building a team that complements each other with their talent. They have guys who cover up each other's weaknesses and accentuate each other's strengths.
Aaron Nesmith is one of the key guys in the starting lineup that the Pacers love. He's due for an extension soon. One pundit believes the Pacers will give it to him.
More news: James Wiseman Receives Major Update on Competition for Pacers Roster Spot
Pacers Are Predicted To Give Aaron Nesmith An Extension
Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report believes that the Pacers will give Nesmith an extension. He thinks they will give him something in the neighborhood of a three-year deal worth $70 million.
"Aaron Nesmith is far from a star, but during his time with the Indiana Pacers, he's earned a solid payday. Over those three seasons, Nesmith has averaged 11.3 points and 1.8 threes, while shooting 40.2 percent from deep."
Nesmith has shown how valuable he is because of his perimeter defense and his 3-point shooting. It seemed like he made every single clutch three-pointer possible in the playoffs last year.
The Pacers need him on the team because there are very few 3-and-D wings like him in the league. He's a key member of this core, and the Pacers want to keep it that way.
More news: Pacers Cut Ties With Big Man Ahead of Training Camp
The Pacers Believe Aaron Nesmith Is A Key Young Player in Their Core
Nesmith earned himself some cash with his playoff performance last season. He can earn an even bigger raise with a great start to this season without Tyrese Haliburton out there.
He will be counted on to have a larger burden when it comes to scoring with Haliburton out. He'll have to create more of his own shots since Haliburton won't be out there to give him wide-open shots.
Last season, Nesmith averaged 12 points, four rebounds, and 1.2 assists. He shot 50.7 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from beyond the 3-point arc, which was top ten in the NBA.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.