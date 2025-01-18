Pacers Predicted to Swing Trade For Pelicans All Star
The Indiana Pacers have set themselves up to potentially make a splash ahead of the upcoming NBA trade deadline. After a slow start to the season, Indiana has bounced back in a big way and positioned themselves nicely within the Eastern Conference standings.
Due to the roster having some moveable pieces on it, Indiana could become a major player ahead of the trade deadline. While the Pacers likely don't need to make a big trade, the front office could get aggressive and pull the trigger on one anyway.
In this new trade idea by Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World, the Pacers swing for the fences and land an All-Star from the New Orleans Pelicans. Here is what the deal could look like if Indiana wanted to make something happen:
Indiana Pacers Receive: Brandon Ingram
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Myles Turner, Aaron Nesmith
"The Pacers adding Brandon Ingram would be a seismic move for a franchise looking to contend around Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. Ingram’s ability to create his own shot, combined with his average of 22.2 points per game this season, makes him a perfect fit as the offensive closer Indiana has been searching for. His length and improved three-point shooting (37.4% this season) add much-needed versatility to Indiana’s wing rotation, bolstering a young, talented roster that could immediately contend in the East."
The Pacers don't need Ingram but landing him could shift power in the East. After making the Conference Finals a year ago, Indiana could land another star to add to their title chances this year.
Turner will be a free agent at the end of the season, as will Ingram so it would be a swap of potential losses. Nesmith just returned to the court for the Pacers but he has missed a lot of time this year due to injury.
Ingram could give this Pacers team another level of competitiveness as they go up against some of the other elite teams in the conference. The veteran wing could help guard teams such as the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, and New York Knicks.
It remains to be seen what Indiana will do at the trade deadline but this could be interesting. For now, the Pacers will go forward with their roster and if a deal presents itself, they could make a move.
