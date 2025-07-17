Pacers President Has One Emoji Reaction to Roster Move Request
The Indiana Pacers continue to figure out how to adjust their roster for next year. Knowing that they won't have Tyrese Haliburton at all makes it much harder to contend for a title.
Kevin Pritchard likes the young players that the Pacers were able to add in the draft, even though it's likely that none of them will make significant contributions right away.
Still, some of those players have had good performances in Summer League so far for the Pacers, including one of the second-round picks who is still fighting for a deal.
Taelon Peter was drafted out of Liberty in the second round by the Pacers. He has looked impressive so far in Summer League, and some believe he is deserving of the final two-way contract the Pacers have available.
Based on Pritchard's response on social media, it looks like that's exactly what is going to happen.
Peter has shown some intelligent plays on the court. He just knows where he needs to be, whether it's to further space the floor on offense or be in a good position defensively.
He's clearly not ready to play in the NBA right now, but he is deserving of a two-way deal so that he can develop his skills in the G League. He played a lot of college basketball, so he should be comfortable on the court.
While Peter might not be ready to be part of the NBA roster right away, he is good enough to invest some time and energy into. Indiana likes guys who have played a lot of basketball in college.
Even though Peter might not be ready to contribute right away, the Pacers are hopeful he eventually turns into a rotation player down the line to give them some depth at the guard spot.
Peter has played 20-plus minutes in every Summer League game, so they are giving him a chance to show what he can do. Now, it's just a matter of time before Pritchard offers him that two-way deal.
In his final season in college, Peter averaged 13.7 points, four rebounds and one assist per game.
