The Indiana Pacers Gave An Update On Injured T.J. Warren After They Beat The New York Knicks

    • November 4, 2021
    Pacers Provide An Injury Update On T.J. Warren
    The Indiana Pacers provided an update for T.J. Warren who has yet to play this season.
    The Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks 111-98 in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening. 

    The win improves the Pacers to a 3-6 record, and puts them on a two-game winning streak. 

    As for the Knicks they fall to 5-3. 

    After the game, the Pacers provided an update on T.J. Warren who has yet to play this season.

    The update given by head coach Rick Carlisle can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

