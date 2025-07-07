Pacers' Provide Massive Update On Tyrese Haliburton Status for Next Season
The Indiana Pacers will be without their star guard Tyrese Haliburton for the entire 2025-26 season.
Pacers president Kevin Pritchard said Haliburton will miss the entire upcoming season.
Haliburton suffered a ruptured Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. The 25-year-old will miss the entire season for a Pacers team that was one game away from being crowned NBA champions.
It appears that the Pacers were on their way to possibly winning their first-ever title or at least giving the Thunder a run for their money. Indiana opened up the game in a significant way, led by Haliburton.
The two-time All-Star was on his way to having such a fantastic game, one that could have put them over the top. However, luck was not on his side that night, and he was out of the game less than eight minutes into the contest with a torn Achilles.
Now, the Pacers will look to compete to the best of their abilities for the upcoming season without their best player. Not only will the Pacers be without Haliburton, but they will also be without their longtime center, Myles Turner.
Turner signed a four-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks after reports had suggested that he would sign back with the Pacers. One thing led to another, and now he will face the Pacers four times a season.
Haliburton was phenomenal throughout both the playoffs and the regular season. In 73 games this past season, Haliburton averaged 18.6 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from three in 33.6 minutes of action.
The former Iowa State Cyclone was named to the Third-team All-NBA.
The Pacers will now lean on key contributors like Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, and Bennedict Mathurin heading into the 2025-26 campaign. While this isn’t the situation Indiana hoped to be in, they'll look to make the most of it and stay competitive.
