Pacers Receive $45M Star in New Season-Changing Trade Proposal
The Indiana Pacers have struggled to find their footing early in the 2024-25 season, largely due to injuries that have decimated their frontcourt depth.
The team suffered significant blows with season-ending Achilles injuries to James Wiseman and Isaiah Jackson, leaving Myles Turner as the lone reliable big man. Without reinforcements, the Pacers' potential to contend in the Eastern Conference is severely limited.
However, a trade proposal for Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela could change the trajectory of their season.
Proposed Trade:
- Pacers Receive: Clint Capela, 2026 second-round pick
- Hawks Receive: Obi Toppin, Bennedict Mathurin, 2025 first-round pick (lottery-protected)
Acquiring the likes of Capela would address the Pacers' glaring need for frontcourt depth.
While he isn’t a star, the 30-year-old is a proven, defensive-minded center averaging 10.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, and shooting an efficient 63% from the field this season. His ability to anchor the paint on both ends would perfectly complement Turner, a stretch-five known for his perimeter shooting and shot-blocking. Together, they would form a dynamic frontcourt duo, balancing the Pacers' high-powered offense with much-needed defensive stability.
The Pacers' rebounding woes highlight why a player like Capela is critical. They currently rank near the bottom of the league in key rebounding metrics, sitting 27th in total rebounds (49.2), 29th in offensive rebounds (8.3), and 20th in defensive rebounds (32.1) per game.
Additionally, Indiana’s defense lacks a strong interior presence, as evidenced by their ranking of 24th in blocks per game. Capela's elite rebounding and rim protection could directly address these issues, helping the Pacers establish themselves as a more balanced and competitive team.
Losing Obi Toppin and Bennedict Mathurin would sting, especially given Mathurin’s upside as a scoring wing. However, the Pacers have a deep backcourt rotation with Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, and T.J. McConnell, making it a calculated risk to strengthen a weaker area of the roster. The Hawks, meanwhile, benefit from adding two young, high-upside players while continuing to retool their roster around a promising core.
This trade would provide the Pacers with the boost they desperately need in the frontcourt. Pairing Capela with Turner could solidify Indiana’s defense and rebounding while keeping them competitive in the Eastern Conference playoff race. It’s a move that addresses their immediate needs without compromising their long-term ambitions.
The Pacers need to make a move if they want to repeat their success from last season, and this type of trade could work to their benefit.
