Pacers Receive Shockingly Low Grade for Offseason
The Indiana Pacers had a very eventful offseason, even though they didn't bring in a lot of outside players. They did lose Myles Turner to the rival Milwaukee Bucks, which was the biggest move.
Without Turner, the Pacers don't have an experienced starting center. Indiana didn't end up bringing anyone else in who has extensive starting experience.
One publication doesn't like what the Pacers did, or didn't do, this offseason. In fact, they gave the Pacers a horribly low grade for how they attacked the offseason following an NBA Finals appearance.
According to ClutchPoints, the Pacers get an F for what they did this offseason.
"When it comes to the offseason and moves Indiana made, they failed the assignment. There is no replacement for Haliburton on this roster, and failing to retain Turner when they could've traded him throughout the years for immediate value is a massive swing and miss by the Pacers."
Losing Turner for nothing certainly hurts. That's not something the Pacers were expecting to have happen, although they could have offered Turner more money to ensure he would stay.
Instead, the Pacers don't have an answer at center for the foreseeable future. They have to make a determination by the trade deadline who might be the center of the future and whether or not that center sits on the current roster.
Still, an F grade seems pretty harsh for a team that just made the NBA Finals. They wanted to keep the core of that team together, and they only lost one player.
Indiana won't have Tyrese Haliburton next season either, but that's just because of injury. He's going to be part of the team for years to come, as he's the centerpiece of which the roster is built around.
The Pacers were never going to make a run at a lot of outside free agents. They almost never do that in any offseason because they aren't viewed as a free-agent destination.
Indiana feels that everyone is overlooking them heading into next year. They still feel that they can compete for a playoff spot and make noise, too.
