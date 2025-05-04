Pacers Release Star Wars-Inspired Message Ahead of Game 1
The Indiana Pacers are getting set to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals. Indiana took down the Milwaukee Bucks in the first-round of the postseason, winning the series in five games.
More Pacers news: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Isn't Sure How to Scheme Against Cavaliers
But this matchup against the Cavaliers won't be as easy for the Pacers. Cleveland was the top team in the Eastern Conference all season, and they are one of the best in the NBA.
Ahead of Game 1, the Pacers released a Star Wars-inspired message to the fanbase. With the game being played on May 4, Indiana took the time to go with the running joke each year on this day.
This message will certainly hype up all the fans who are patiently waiting for this series to start. Indiana has been off since earlier this week, so the fans have been waiting multiple days to resume game action.
More Pacers news: 'Daunting', Pacers' Rick Carlisle Talks Challenges of Facing Cavaliers
If the Pacers want to take down the Cavaliers, they are going to need a total team effort. Cleveland is one of the deepest teams across the NBA, and they have the ability to give the Pacers some problems.
But Indiana is entering this series as a very confident group, and they seem ready to roll even with the challenges that come with playing Cleveland. Indiana took three of four games from the Cavaliers in the regular season, giving them even more confidence entering this series.
Two of those games were after Cleveland had clinched, but when the two teams were at full strength, they split two games. All in all, the Pacers feel very ready for this matchup, and they are looking to get back to the Eastern Conference Finals.
This series has the feel of a long one, and there will likely be ups and downs along the way. But in the end, the Pacers believe that they are the better team.
More Pacers news: Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin Breaks Silence on Giannis Antetokounmpo Fight
Cavaliers Head Coach Kenny Atkinson Compares Pacers to Celtics Ahead of Playoff Series
Fans React to NBA Players Voting Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Most Overrated
Tyrese Haliburton Credits Pacers Fans For Making Bucks Uncomfortable
Breaking Down Potential Pacers, Cavaliers Matchup
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, head on over to Indiana Pacers on SI.