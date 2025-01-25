Pacers Reportedly Not Willing to Part With Significant Assets For $94M Forward
The Indiana Pacers are one of the teams that everyone will be watching when it comes to the trade deadline. They have been playing good basketball recently, despite their blowout loss to the Spurs on Thursday.
Because of their good play, they have been looked at as a team that could possibly make a big move at the trade deadline. They have the assets to do such a thing.
Now that they have Aaron Nesmith back, they have a logjam at small forward. Bennedict Mathurin has played very well in place of Nesmith in the starting lineup.
Jarace Walker has started to play much better as well. That means that one of the three forwards could be on the move.
The Pacers have been linked to one of the biggest names on the trade deadline. They have been linked to have interest in Cameron Johnson of the Brooklyn Nets.
Johnson is coveted by multiple teams in the NBA. The Nets know that, so they are looking to extract the most they can in exchange for him.
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Pacers might not be willing to give the Nets exactly what they want in exchange for Johnson. They reportedly want a first-round pick in addition to some players to match the salary.
Johnson would be slotted to play small forward if he were to head to Indiana. With Pascal Siakam at the power forward spot, it would be the only spot he could play in the starting lineup.
Indiana needs help with some defense. Tyrese Haliburton is the worst defender in the starting lineup, so surrounding him with as much length as possible is ideal.
The Pacers still have a shot to make a big trade if they want to make one. They could also sit pat and use Nesmith returning from injury as their big midseason acquisition.
If the Pacers are going to make a move at the deadline, they would likely make a big move as opposed to something small. They already did that with the Thomas Bryant trade.
