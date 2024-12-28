Pacers’ Rick Carlisle Calls Out Kings For ‘Shocking’ Mike Brown Firing
The Indiana Pacers are an organization that values continuity. That's especially true with their roster. Myles Turner has been with the franchise since he was drafted in 2015. They also have kept groups together much longer than other teams have decided with their own players.
They typically do the same thing with their coach. Rick Carlisle is in his second stint with the organization and is in his fourth season in that second stint. The Pacers clearly like what he is doing with this team and love how the team responds to him as the coach.
Carlisle is one of the most respected coaches in the NBA. He has an NBA Championship and is regarded as one of the best in the business. Another coach who has a lot of respect around the league is Mike Brown, who is the first coach to get fired this season.
Brown was ousted from the Sacramento Kings rather suddenly. He was fired shortly after talking to the media and prior to getting on a plane for a game against the Lakers. Brown led the Kings to the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2003 when the Kings made it in the 2022-23 season.
Carlise gave his opinion on how the Kings treated him after taking them to heights they hadn't seen in 20 years. Before the Pacers took on the Celtics in a game they would get beaten soundly in, he remarked at how shocked he was that the Kings made that decision.
That is a sentiment that a lot of other coaches have brought to the table as well. Michael Malone took it a step further, calling the Kings an organization with "no class". He was actually a former Kings coach and was fired quickly as well. Now, he has a championship of his own.
The Kings clearly made a decision very hastily for what seems like the tenth time in the last two decades. While the Kings haven't been playing well recently, the team still clearly respects Brown, and he hasn't lost the locker room in any way. This decision is just another example of them making a poor decision, according to a lot of those around the NBA.
The Pacers only play the Kings one more time this season and don't see them until March 31st. Doug Christie is their interim coach.
