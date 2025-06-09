Pacers' Rick Carlisle Calls Out Massive Problem That Could Cost Team Finals
The Indiana Pacers struggled massively against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, exposing a weakness that could cost the team a championship title.
The Pacers' offense struggled to get going again, limited to contested shots for most of the game.
During the game, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle identified a lack of physicality that cost the team during the game.
“Another bad first half,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “Obviously, it was a big problem, and we just played poorly. A little bit better in the second half but you can't be a team that's reactive and expect to be successful or have consistency.”
The Thunder tend to pack the paint to limit close shots, forcing teams to kick the ball out and hit 3-point shots. They bet on their defenders closing out well and the opposing team missing jump shots.
“They were the best in the league during the year at keeping people out of there (paint)," Carlisle said after the game.
"They are great at it. We have to find ways to get the ball in there, and you know, it's just there are so many things that have to go right on a set of two possessions to get the ball into the heart of their defense.”
Given how volatile 3-point can be, the Thunder put their chips into their paint defense, believing no team can hit enough shots over the course of a seven-game series.
The Pacers shot 46% from three in Game 1, but only 35% in Game 2, playing a crucial role in the game getting away from Indiana.
Throughout the playoffs, the Pacers have been a top shooting team. Their tough shot-making is the offense's biggest strength, keeping the team in games until they can go on a run of offense.
The Thunder are seemingly ready to concede those looks to the Pacers, hoping for more results like Game 2 rather than Game 1.
Carlisle will likely try to generate a better offense at the rim, getting the team easier looks inside, so that games are not solely dependent on how the team shoots from three.
Against this version of the Thunder, however, it is easier said then done.
More Pacers news: Pacers' Obi Toppin Receives Shocking Prediction For NBA Finals
Fans in Awe of Bonkers Korean Broadcasts of Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Game Winner
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Admits He Took Draft Snub From East Rival Personally
Pacers to be Without One Player For Multiple NBA Finals Games
Pacers Have Shocking Advantage Over Thunder in NBA Finals
Pacers' Shocking Turnaround by the Numbers Proves They Can Win It All
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.