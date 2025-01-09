Pacers' Rick Carlisle Details How Thomas Bryant's Surprise Emergence Saved Win
The Indiana Pacers are riding high a dominant 129-113 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Now with a 20-18 record, the Pacers are sitting in sixth place.
This win was largely because of center Thomas Bryant, who started for the first time this season because Myles Turner was out with an illness.
Against the Bulls, Bryant recorded 22 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and one assist. This was particularly shocking given that Bryant has averaged 4.6 points, 3.2 total rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.6 blocks, and 0.2 steals so far this season.
Needless to say, fans and experts alike were surprised with Bryant's breakthrough performance. One person who wasn't surprised was Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle, per Dustin Dopirak of The Indy Star.
"He was great," Carlisle said. "He played efficient. He played smart. He seemed to always be in the right place at the right time. He had a couple of important putbacks in key moments of the game. He brings a real positive energy just as a person out there too along with being a heck of a player. ... I don't know that we win the game without him."
"He's very adaptable," Carlisle elaborated. "When you're in the league nine, 10 years, and you've been with some different teams and you've had to learn new system and new players, you become a very resilient player and a very adaptable player and that showed tonight."
Bryant's teammates were equally complimentary of the journeyman big man.
"He knows that there's a real chance out there," power forward Pascal Siakam said. "You get some minutes. You get to play with a group that just wants to play good basketball. He has a chance to come in, play hard, bring energy, set screens. Then you're going to get open shots too. As a big or someone who wants to play that position, it's a dream. I think he's getting an opportunity and he's taking advantage of it."
Meanwhile, point guard Tyrese Haliburton was much more concise in his compliment: “Give me 12 Thomas Bryants in the fact of just his energy and willingness to do the right things,” Haliburton said.
Bryant was equally complimentary of his teammates, giving them credit for accepting him on such short notice.
"They've embraced me so much just from when I first stepped in of trying to get me into their offense and their defense and communicating with me throughout the whole time," Bryant said.
"Being with guys like Pascal (Siakam), Tyrese, Andrew {Nembhard), T.J. (McConnell), everyone all the way down. Obi (Toppin), everyone, Walk (Jarace Walker), everybody accepted me to be a 5 man to come in here and bring infectious energy for the guys and try to build on something they were doing before and making me a part of it."
