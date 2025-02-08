Pacers' Rick Carlisle Reacts to Blockbuster Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis Trade
The Indiana Pacers are in Los Angeles to take on the two L.A. teams, the Clippers and Lakers.
The Pacers took care of business on Thursday against the Clippers, but now they will face arguably the hottest team in the league, the Lakers.
Indiana will play at the Crypto.com Arena for the first and only time, and they have dodged a bullet. They will play a depleted Lakers team without L.A.'s two biggest stars, LeBron James and Luka Dončić.
James and Dončić will be out for this matchup against the Pacers. However, the two are expected to play together on Monday as L.A. faces the Utah Jazz.
While the trade is seismic and has changed the Lakers' championship odds, some don't believe it will work.
However, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle doesn't share that sentiment. Carlisle said he has no doubt that the new L.A. star pairing will work ahead of their matchup against the Lakers.
Lakers sideline reporter Mike Trudell shared via X.
“I don’t see any world in which it doesn’t work great. We’re talking about two guys who when they came into the world and started playing basketball were expected to have statues built for them. The level of expectation on these two guys is hard to fathom. As I was around Luka more and more, I became more aware of the kind of pressure that must be on him. He has such charisma, ability, skill … he goes into a game and just decides how it’s going to be played. LeBron does the exact same way.”
Carlisle coached Dončić for the first three seasons of his career in Dallas.
James and Dončić have similar play styles as some have compared the two, and because of that, people believe it won't work.
However, the two are the best playmakers and two of the most intelligent players in the league.
James was asked about the potential redundancy of the two, but he had no worries.
"[We can be] whatever we want it to be," James said. "It won't take long. I can play with anybody, and I think he can as well. So we'll work well together."
Clippers head coach Ty Lue is on the same boat as James and Carlisle.
"I don't see it's going to be a problem at all," Lue said. "[Lakers coach] JJ [Redick] will do a good job of staggering those guys, kind of like we did with Kyrie [Irving] and LeBron for three quarters and then close games together.
"It's a not a tough problem to have."
The Pacers won't have to worry about the two superstars until their next matchup on March 26 in Indiana.
