Pacers' Rick Carlisle Sends Message to NBA Following Myles Turner Return
The Indiana Pacers welcomed back Myles Turner to the lineup on Thursday night against the Grizzlies. Indiana missed him deeply while he was out with a cervical strain.
Turner missed the last five games before the All-Star break with that injury. The defense was terrible and, the Pacers didn't look good at all during their West Coast road trip.
On Thursday against Memphis, Turner showed everyone what the Pacers were missing. He had 17 points, 10 rebounds, and seven blocks.
Turner showed the best part of him being a 3-and-D center. He was making outside shots while rejecting shots at the rim.
Now that Turner is back in the lineup, the Pacers can focus on building their lead for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. They're still probably too far back to catch the Knicks for third, but they want to stay ahead of the Bucks for fourth.
Following the game against Memphis, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle had a message for the rest of the league about Turner.
"He was huge around the basket," Carlisle said. "The seven blocks were enormous in this game. And when he gets a double-double, we're very, very difficult to beat."
Carlisle knows exactly what this team gets from Turner. This is why they haven't traded him, despite the numerous trade rumors over the years. They deeply value what he brings to the court.
Turner's teammates know how important he is to the team, as well.
"What he's done since I've gotten here the past three years, shooting the 3 ball at the top of the key, he's the best in the league at it every year," Tyrese Haliburton said. "It's a different dynamic guarding that defensively, especially with a big guy like Edey out there whose job is to protect the rim. Myles can really counter that with his 3-point ability. We just tried to capitalize on that as much as we could."
Turner opens up the floor for everyone else offensively. Teams have to worry about his pick-and-pop game at the top of the key.
Once defenders start to close out to him, he can drive by them and either finish or find an open teammate.
This year, Turner is averaging 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
