Pacers' Rick Carlisle Shockingly Defends Scott Foster After Game 4 Criticism
The Indiana Pacers will look to take a 3-2 series lead on Monday as they head back on the road to face the Oklahoma City Thunder for a pivotal Game 5. The series is tied at 2-2 after a challenging and significant, albeit heartbreaking, loss on Friday for Game 4 by the Pacers.
The Pacers are guaranteed all but two more games, and they will look to capitalize on the opportunity in front of them. While Game 4 was a tough one to swallow, the Pacers are confident moving forward, led by their head coach, Rick Carlisle.
Many things didn’t go right for the Pacers in Game 4, and while many want to point the finger at officiating, that is not the case with Carlisle. The Pacers coach defended one of the more well-known officials in the game, Scott Foster, after all the criticism that he’s received after Friday’s game.
"It's awful what some of the things I've seen about the officiating and Scott Foster in particular," Carlisle said. "He's a great official, he's done a great job in this playoffs."
Carlisle didn’t mince words when defending veteran referee Scott Foster, highlighting a relationship that spans three decades.
Foster has long been one of the more controversial officials in league history, earning the nickname “The Extender” due to the widely held belief that teams facing elimination tend to find success in games he officiates — often extending the series in the process.
"We've had him a lot of times," Carlisle said. "And this ridiculous scrutiny that's being thrown out there is terrible and unfair and unjust and stupid."
Fans, on the other hand, weren't pleased with Foster and his calls, or lack thereof. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault was also blunt in his response about the officiating in Game 4.
"There were a crap ton of fouls. That's why there were a crap ton of free throws," Daigneault said. "I thought the refs did a good job tonight. Both teams shot a lot of free throws. It was physical. That was what the game was. It was a physical game on both ends of the floor for both teams."
Game 5 is a must-win for both teams as they look to get an edge and inch closer to being crowned NBA champions.
