Pacers Rising Star Receives Massive Prediction for 2025-26 Season
The Indiana Pacers are going to have to have multiple players step up in the absence of Tyrese Haliburton next season. With Haliburton injured for all of next season, other players have to replace his production.
Andrew Nembhard is the guy who will be running the team with Haliburton out. He slides over into the starting point guard spot after proving he is one of the league's best defensive two-guards.
Now, Nembhard gets to fully spread his wings as an offensive threat. Because of the increased opportunity to handle the ball, NBA experts think he could have a massive year.
Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard could win Most Improved Player next season
In a poll put together by ESPN, some NBA experts believe Nembhard is going to have a big year. They have him finishing second in the voting for Most Improved Player.
In the poll, only Amen Thompson finished higher than Nembhard. Both of those players have proven to be very good on-ball defenders, and Nembhard drew the assignment of guarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the Finals.
Nembhard will still be tasked with defending the best guard on the opposing team night in and night out, but now he will have the additional responsibilities of running the team offensively.
Nembhard is an excellent midrange player who hits shots from the elbow with ease. He's a decent finisher in the paint, but he makes his living from the free-throw line area on offense. His 3-point shooting improved last year in the playoffs, but he needs more consistency there.
The Pacers will go as far as Andrew Nembhard will take them in 2025-26
How well Nembhard plays offensively will determine how deep the Pacers will make it next season. He's a good passer, but he's nowhere near as brilliant as Haliburton is. No one is.
Indiana likely won't be able to play quite as fast next year without Haliburton in the lineup. Nembhard can still push the pace enough to make defenses uncomfortable.
This past season, Nembhard averaged 10 points, 3.3 rebounds, and five assists per game. He shot 45.8 percent from the field and 29.1 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
