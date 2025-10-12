Pacers Rookie Makes Shocking Admission About Preseason Scoring Outburst
For one night, in a low-stakes preseason exhibition game, the Indiana Pacers managed to avenge their heartbreaking seven-game NBA Finals defeat this past summer to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
On Saturday, an Indiana club missing Finals starters Tyrese Haliburton (who's already been ruled out for all of 2025-26 after tearing his Achilles tendon in the aforementioned Finals series) and 3-and-D center Myles Turner (now on the Milwaukee Bucks cashing very big checks after a free agent switch) managed to vanquish Oklahoma City, 116-101.
Granted, the encounter was entirely meaningless, and will not be counted towards either club's regular season record in 2025-26.
Both squads were also missing most of their top rotation players.
Oklahoma City sat out reigning league MVP point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-NBA wing Jalen Williams, recently-extended big man Chet Holmgren, veteran center Isaiah Hartenstein, All-Defensive guards Luguentz Dort and Alex Caruso, backup center Jaylin Williams (no relation to Jalen, although they were both members of the same 2022 NBA Draft class, along with Holmgren), and wing Kenrich Williams.
Beyond Haliburton, Indiana was also missing All-Star power forward Pascal Siakam, starting point guard Andrew Nembhard, starting small forward Aaron Nesmith, and reserve guards T.J. McConnell, Ben Sheppard and Kam Jones.
Absences Beget Opportunities
All these absences on both sides created opportunities for some young guns on each roster. Indiana was (ahem) paced in scoring by rookie two-way player Taelon Peter. The No. 54 pick out of Liberty University in the 2025 NBA Draft scored 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field (4-of-8 from deep) and 2-of-3 shooting from the foul line, grabbed five rebounds, dished out five dimes, and swiped two steals in 27:18 of action.
Per Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star, head coach Rick Carlisle is already impressed with the 6-foot-4 rookie shooting guard's preseason output.
"He was an experienced four-year guy in college and he knows who he is," Carlisle said. "He knows what his strengths are. He's tough-minded. He's physical, doesn't mind contact. He's a better athlete than people think and he can shoot the ball."
Peter indicated that his transition into Carlisle's pace-and-space approach reminded him of his 2024-25 collegiate stint with the Flames.
"At Liberty we played similarly," Peter said. "I spread to the corners and made shots and we played this randomized basketball on offense... It prepared me for how we played here."
Peter's solid defensive showing, however, even surprised Peter.
"I surprised myself," Peter said. "I've always been an offensive player. I've always been a guy who runs around and shoots 3s gets out and dunks, but I've never really put the time and effort into defense. I've kind of surprised myself with what I'm able to do on the defensive end. I think it's been a big part of this transition. I'm doing whatever I can to get on the court and stay on the court. A lot of times that's what it takes."
