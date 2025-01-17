Pacers Rumors: $9M Sharpshooting Guard Viewed as Trade Target For Indiana
One thing that every team can use more of is shooting. The Indiana Pacers are no different in that regard.
With how fast they want to play, the Pacers love to drive and kick the ball back to the outside in order to find shooters behind the 3-point line. They are taking fewer threes than they did a year ago, though.
That is a product of Pascal Siakam being part of the roster for the entire season. He excels in the midrange, although he is currently the best 3-point shooter on the team by percentage.
Tyrese Haliburton's renewed aggressiveness to get it in the paint has also helped the Pacers' overall offensive effort. He has stopped settling for so many threes and has started finishing in the paint more.
Still, Indiana could use some more shooting off the bench. According to Bleacher Report, there is one specific trade target that they should have in mind.
That trade target is Luke Kennard. Kennard has been known for years as one of the best 3-point shooters in the league.
With him coming off the bench and with how well T.J. McConnell penetrates the paint, Kennard would be wide-open in the corner for three at least three times a game.
Indiana doesn't have a lot of shooting off the bench at the moment. Obi Toppin's shooting has regressed, and Ben Sheppard shoots it at 37 percent from deep.
Now that Aaron Nesmith is back, Bennedict Mathurin is about to head back to the bench. That should help the shooting from beyond the arc as well.
The Pacers wouldn't need Kennard every night. He's not a very good defender, so that would limit his playing time.
Still, Kennard is as good of a 3-point shooter as there is in the NBA. He is going to be someone that a lot of teams are going to target.
Indiana loves to score a lot of points to win games. Adding someone like Kennard helps them accomplish that goal.
Kennard is averaging 8.8 points, three rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. He also shoots 46.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
