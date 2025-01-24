Pacers Rumors: Indiana Listed as Trade Fit For $48M Star Center
The Indiana Pacers suffered a lot of injuries to start the season. In fact, they lost both backup centers to season-ending injuries just a few games into the season.
Both Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman suffered torn Achilles and were lost for the year. After that, they didn't have a backup center for a while.
Then, the Pacers decided to make a trade for Thomas Bryant in November. Bryant has played fairly well since coming to Indiana from Miami, but they don't have any rim protection coming off the bench.
Indiana might be looking around to add some rim protection off the bench. According to Sam Vencie of the Athletic, the Pacers could be looking at one particular center to fill that role.
That center is Robert Williams III of the Portland Trail Blazers. Williams III has been one of the many players on the Blazers' roster who have been listed as a potential trade asset.
Williams III is still a young center but has struggled mightily with injuries over the course of his career. He has played in just 21 games since he has been in Portland for the last two seasons.
The Pacers are in a unique spot as the trade deadline approaches in a couple of weeks. With Aaron Nesmith back, they can either stand pat and use him as their acquisition or decide to make a move.
Adding a player like Williams III would come with some risk because of the injury history. Still, he has a lot of natural talent. He could intrigue them.
Indiana is not afraid to make a big trade if they think it will help them. Based on their roster construction, they might be more inclined to make a smaller move than a massive one.
There are a few other players that the Pacers have been linked to in the last couple of weeks. Some of those options would be more expensive than bringing in Williams III would be.
Any trade the Pacers make would likely include Nesmith, Bennedict Mathurin, or Jarace Walker.
