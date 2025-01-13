Pacers Rumors: Indiana 'Unwilling' to Trade $58M Star Before Deadline
The Indiana Pacers have been playing very well of late, most recently upsetting the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road. Indiana has battled back to put themselves toward the top of the Eastern Conference standings and they now are in a prime position to strike ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
Indiana is expected to be very active ahead of the trade deadline as they look to bring in some extra firepower for the playoff push. The Pacers have a strong core in place but they could use another piece to really put them over the top in the East.
The team has been linked to multiple players already during this trade season but it seems that the Pacers may not be willing to let go of one player in deals. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Indiana isn't willing to trade guard Andrew Nembhard ahead of the deadline.
“With Indiana in the midst of an 11-3 surge, Nembhard is routinely described as one of the most prized Pacers on the roster and pretty much off-limits as the deadline approaches,” Stein wrote.
Nembhard has been a crucial piece to this Pacers team and he gives them a massive boost whenever on the floor. The team rewarded him with a new contract extension following their run to the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago so it makes sense why they wouldn't want to part ways with him so soon.
On the year, Nembhard has averaged 10.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. The guard has also shot 34.4 percent from beyond the 3-point line as well.
The former Gonzaga product has carved out a nice role for himself on this Pacers team so the front office doesn't want to mess that up. For now, it seems that Nembhard is here to stay.
Indiana has been linked heavily to veteran forward Cameron Johnson of the Brooklyn Nets as we get closer to the trade deadline. Johnson would check many boxes for this Pacers team but the cost could be more than Indiana is willing to pay.
It remains to be seen what the Pacers will do at the trade deadline but it seems that they have a list of untouchable players. The team is building toward a strong playoff run once again but it can't hurt to at least gauge the market to see what they could land.
