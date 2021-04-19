Myles Turner out Indefinitely

Pacers say Myles Turner will be out indefinitely after an MRI says he has a partial tear of his plantar plate in his toe.

Myles Turner will be out indefinitely, the Pacers announced on Monday evening, just a few hours before the team plays the Spurs in Indiana.

"Injury update: An MRI done today revealed that Myles Turner has a partial tear of his plantar plate in the great toe of his right foot," the Pacers said on Twitter.

Turner had just returned from a six-game absence when he played 34 minutes against the Hawks on Sunday. In the game, he had nine points on 2-9 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds. He, however, did not record a block, which is surprising considering he is averaging 3.4 blocks per game on the year.

The Pacers currently are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and have been hampered by injuries all season long. Even though they are the ninth seed, at 26-30, they remain just 4.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the fourth seed in the conference.

In 47 games this season, Turner has appeared, averaging 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.