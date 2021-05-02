Pacers Score Franchise Record 152 Points in Win over Thunder

The Indiana Pacers showed massive signs of life on Saturday night in Oklahoma City, destroying the Thunder 152-95.

The 152 points in a game is an Indiana Pacers' franchise record.

"The first thing that I told the team in the locker room here just a few moments ago was just the way that they shared it from start to finish," Head Coach Nate Bjorkgren said post-game.

The Pacers are now 30-33 on the season and barely hold onto the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference (the Washington Wizards have been red-hot and remain very close in the standings).

Caris LeVert continued with another big performance scoring 25 points and dishing out six assists on the night, and Doug McDermott scored a team-high 31 points. Meanwhile, All-Star Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup after missing a string of games and had an outstanding 26 points, 19 rebounds 14 assists.

"Domas can hand it off to you, and he's a threat to dive there to the rim, and he made some really good passes out of cuts," Bjorkgren said of Sabonis.

The win marks the second time the Pacers have beat the Thunder in two weeks and will hopefully get this team back to playing good defense after they let up 130 points in their last game against the Brooklyn Nets.

They also improve their impressive road record to 18-14.

The Pacers do not resume action until Monday when they have a critical matchup with Russell Westbrook and the Wizards. Both teams are fighting for playoff contention, and before today's game, the Wizards were just half a game back of the Pacers in the standings.

