Pacers Send Fans Direct Message Following NBA Finals Loss
The Indiana Pacers suffered the most grueling loss in franchise history during Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Not only did they lose a chance to win an NBA title, but they lost their best player for an entire year.
Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles just seven minutes into the game and will now likely miss most of the 2025-26 season. The Pacers had to watch the Thunder hoist the championship trophy, as well.
Pacers fans will be thinking about Game 4 for a long time. It was a home game that they were winning up until the last four minutes of the fourth quarter, when the offense shut down.
Fans supported this team like no other team in franchise history, and the organization made sure to recognize them once the season ended. Indiana sent a heartfelt post to fans on social media.
Game 6 was the loudest that many in Indiana believe Gainbridge Fieldhouse has ever been. Pacers fans did an excellent job of making sure the team had a true home-court advantage.
Unfortunately for the fans, the biggest gut-punch possible happened in Game 7. After coming closer than ever to winning an NBA title, they fell short and lost their best player for a year.
Fans don't have much to look forward to this summer. The team is too good to blow it up and make a trade. T.J. McConnell is still really good, but will he be at the age of 35 when Haliburton is fully healthy?
Re-signing Myles Turner will be the top priority for the Pacers this offseason. He cost himself some money with his horrendous offensive performance in the Finals, which might help Indiana.
They have some draft picks to trade, so they could make a move to help the team next season if they want to contend in the East. The conference is still going to be weak with all of the injuries teams are dealing with.
This team becomes Pascal Siakam's team next season. Andrew Nembhard will run the show at point guard. Jarace Walker will be fully in the rotation. Fans will lick their wounds until that happens in November.
