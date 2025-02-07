Pacers Set To Face Shorthanded Clippers Team Following Trade Deadline
The Indiana Pacers were surprisingly quiet during the 2025 NBA trade deadline, only trading James Wiseman. Essentially, they are opting to stick with their current roster that has put them in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a 28-21 record.
Naturally, other teams made big moves, including the Los Angeles Clippers, who are set to face the Pacers tonight. And the Clippers' trades may prove to be a huge boon for Indiana.
Because Indiana didn't do anything during the trade deadline, they still have a full roster heading into tonight's game. Meanwhile, the Clippers sent away three players, meaning they will be shorthanded.
The Clippers had sent away guard Kevin Porter Jr. to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for forward MarJon Beauchamp.
Porter has been a valuable player for Los Angeles off the bench, averaging 9.3 points, 3.6 total rebounds, 3.2 assists, and one steal per game.
Additionally, the Clippers sent two players to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for guard Bogdan Bogdanovic and three second-round NBA Draft picks: guard Terance Mann and point guard Bones Hyland.
Mann and Hyland have also been important rotation pieces this season. Mann has averaged six points, 2.9 total rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 0.8 steals per game across 37 games. Hyland has averaged 7.2 points, 1.4 assists, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game.
While none of these players are the Clippers' stars, they have served an important role in the team's rotation.
Los Angeles' top scorers are guard Norman Powell and former MVP James Harden. Powell is averaging 24 points, 3.6 total rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Harden is averaging 21.3 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 total rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game.
While there is no doubt that Powell and Harden are unbelievably talented, they are 31 and 35 years old. It will now be harder for them to get the rest they need during the game.
Meanwhile, the Pacers will only be missing James Wiseman, who is out with injury and traded to the Toronto Raptors, and Isaiah Jackson, who has been out since November.
Looking at personnel, it seems that Indiana has a distinct advantage. Hopefully, they'll be able to further establish themselves as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
