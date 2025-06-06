Pacers Set Unfortunate NBA Finals Record in First Half
The Indiana Pacers are on the wrong side of history through the first half of Game 1 in the NBA Finals.
The Pacers are down by 12 points at halftime, but it should be more as they have 18 turnovers through the first 24 minutes of action.
Indiana has more turnovers (18) than field goals made (15).
The Oklahoma City Thunder are bringing the intensity on defense, pressuring the Pacers and forcing mistakes left and right. But despite creating chaos, the Thunder haven’t capitalized the way they’d like.
Through all the disruption, the Thunder have managed just nine points off 19 Indiana turnovers, while shooting a cold 37 percent from the field. Credit to the Pacers for scrambling back and holding firm defensively even after coughing the ball up — there’s something to be said about their resilience in transition.
The Pacers have proven all season long that they are a 48-minute team, and they’ll look for that to be the case in Game 1 as they get set to play the final 24 minutes.
More Pacers news: Pacers' Shocking Turnaround by the Numbers Proves They Can Win It All
LeBron James Heaps Praise on Pacers and Tyrese Haliburton Ahead of NBA Finals
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Has Fiery Response to Championship Doubters
Pacers Make Incredible Gesture to Full-Time Employees for NBA Finals
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Admits He Took Draft Snub From East Rival Personally
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.